U.S. Navy Seabees in Guam set up an Asphalt Batch Plant

210726-N-DW186-1003 SANTA RITA, Guam (July 26, 2021) Construction Electrician 2nd Class Maryjoy Ortiz and Equipment Operator Constructionman Apprentice Zachary Potts, both assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, fill sandbags before placing them around the asphalt batch plant. The U.S. Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 are ready to support a free and open Pacific by strengthening our network of allies and partners and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Steelworker 2nd Class Luvenia EverettJackson/Released)

