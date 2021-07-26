Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Seabees in Guam set up an Asphalt Batch Plant [Image 3 of 5]

    U.S. Navy Seabees in Guam set up an Asphalt Batch Plant

    SANTA RITA, GUAM, GUAM

    07.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Luvenia Everettjackson 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    210726-N-DW148-1002 SANTA RITA, Guam (July 26, 2021) Equipment Operator 2nd Class Melvin Lucero (front), guides Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Johnathon Thomas in clearing a path to lay down sandbags for the asphalt batch plant. The U.S. Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 are ready to support a free and open Pacific by strengthening our network of allies and partners and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Steelworker 2nd Class Luvenia EverettJackson/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2021
    Date Posted: 07.31.2021 02:26
    Photo ID: 6760417
    VIRIN: 210726-N-DW148-1002
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.64 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GUAM, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Seabees in Guam set up an Asphalt Batch Plant [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Luvenia Everettjackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Seabees in Guam set up an Asphalt Batch Plant
    U.S. Navy Seabees in Guam set up an Asphalt Batch Plant
    U.S. Navy Seabees in Guam set up an Asphalt Batch Plant
    U.S. Navy Seabees in Guam set up an Asphalt Batch Plant
    U.S. Navy Seabees in Guam set up an Asphalt Batch Plant

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command
    Seabees
    Build
    30th NCR
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT