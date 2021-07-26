U.S. Navy Seabees in Guam set up an Asphalt Batch Plant

210726-N-DW148-1002 SANTA RITA, Guam (July 26, 2021) Equipment Operator 2nd Class Melvin Lucero (front), guides Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Johnathon Thomas in clearing a path to lay down sandbags for the asphalt batch plant. The U.S. Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 are ready to support a free and open Pacific by strengthening our network of allies and partners and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Steelworker 2nd Class Luvenia EverettJackson/Released)

Date Taken: 07.26.2021
Location: SANTA RITA, GUAM, GU