U.S. Navy Seabees in Guam set up an Asphalt Batch Plant

210726-N-DW186-1001 SANTA RITA, Guam (July 26, 2021) Equipment Operator 2nd Class Melvin Lucero (from left), Construction Electrician Constructionman Apprentice Marya Rodriguez, and Builder Constructionman Recruit Curtis Weymouth, all assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, places sandbags around an asphalt batch plant. The U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 are ready to support a free and open Pacific by strengthening our network of allies and partners and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Steelworker 2nd Class Luvenia EverettJackson/Released)

