    US Space Force Guardian in support of US Space Command sets up communications satellite [Image 2 of 3]

    US Space Force Guardian in support of US Space Command sets up communications satellite

    TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.15.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Space Command

    U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Alexander Hamilton, lead range technician for 25th Space Range Squadron, in support of U.S. Space Command, wires a communications satellite July 15 at Lavarack Barracks in Queensland, Australia, during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. TS21 is Australia’s largest military exercise with the U.S. and is a demonstration of the strong alliance underpinned by deep levels of cooperation and trust built over decades of operating and training together. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jen S. Martinez/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.31.2021 01:22
    Photo ID: 6760354
    VIRIN: 210715-N-KY377-002
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Space Force Guardian in support of US Space Command sets up communications satellite [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Space Command
    U.S. Space Force
    Talisman Sabre 21
    25th Space Range Squadron

