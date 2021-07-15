US Space Force Guardians in support of US Space Command inspect communications equipment

U.S. Space Force Staff Sgt. Justin Lang (left) and Tech. Sgt. Zachary Shirley (right), signal analysts with the 73rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron, in support of U.S. Space Command, inspect communications equipment power lines July 15 at Lavarack Barracks in Queensland, Australia, during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2021. TS21 is Australia’s largest military exercise with the U.S. and is a demonstration of the strong alliance underpinned by deep levels of cooperation and trust built over decades of operating and training together. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jen S. Martinez/Released)

