US Space Force Guardian in support of US Space Command sets up communications satellite with Australian Defence Force

U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Alexander Hamilton (center), the lead range technician for 25th Space Range Squadron, in support of U.S. Space Command, sets up a communications satellite with his Australian counterparts July 15 at Lavarack Barracks in Queensland, Australia, during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. TS21 is Australia’s largest military exercise with the U.S. and is a demonstration of the strong alliance underpinned by deep levels of cooperation and trust built over decades of operating and training together. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jen S. Martinez/Released)

