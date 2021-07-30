Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Enabling Capability Command Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 7]

    Joint Enabling Capability Command Change of Command Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Joint Planning Support Element - Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Col. William Kirby, right, passes the colors during the Joint Planning Support Element change of command ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, July 30, 2021. The ceremony was officiated by Rear. Adm. Paul Spedero, left, commander, Joint Enabling Capability Command, at the historical Pennsylvania House. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Erika Carrillo/RELEASED).

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Photo ID: 6760290
    VIRIN: 210730-N-NU990-0072
    Resolution: 6318x4324
    JECC
    JPSE

