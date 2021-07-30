Joint Enabling Capability Command Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Col. William Kirby, right, passes the colors during the Joint Planning Support Element change of command ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, July 30, 2021. The ceremony was officiated by Rear. Adm. Paul Spedero, left, commander, Joint Enabling Capability Command, at the historical Pennsylvania House. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Erika Carrillo/RELEASED).

