Joint Enabling Capability Command Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Navy Rear. Adm. Paul Spedero, commander, Joint Enabling Capability Command, awards Capt. Michael Hutchens during a change of command ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, July 30, 2021. Hutchens passed command of Joint Planning Support Element to U.S. Army Col. William Kirby. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Erika Carrillo/RELEASED).
|07.30.2021
|07.30.2021 22:16
|6760294
|210730-N-NU990-0099
|7338x4917
|2.58 MB
|US
|3
|0
