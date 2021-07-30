Joint Enabling Capability Command Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Col. William Kirby, commander, Joint Planning Support Element, makes the first cut of a celebratory cake during a change of command ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, July 30, 2021. The ceremony was officiated by Rear. Adm. Paul Spedero, commander, Joint Enabling Capability Command, at the historical Pennsylvania House. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dawn Collazo/RELEASED)

