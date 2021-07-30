Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MMCS Buschbell's Frocking Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    MMCS Buschbell's Frocking Ceremony

    COLTS NECK, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Photo by William Addison 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    COLTS NECK, New Jersey -- MMC Robert Buschbell, Naval Weapons Station Earle acting Command Master Chief, is presented with a letter authroizing him to wear and assume the responsibilities of a Senior Chief Petty Officer by Capt. Ed Callahan, NWS Earle Commanding Officer during a frocking ceremony here July 30.

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 07.30.2021 09:59
    Photo ID: 6759000
    VIRIN: 210730-N-RX384-0003
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 10.54 MB
    Location: COLTS NECK, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MMCS Buschbell's Frocking Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by William Addison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Frocking
    Navy Chief
    Senior Chief
    Naval Weapons Station Earle
    NWS Earle

