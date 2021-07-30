COLTS NECK, New Jersey -- MMC Robert Buschbell, Naval Weapons Station Earle acting Command Master Chief, is presented with a letter authroizing him to wear and assume the responsibilities of a Senior Chief Petty Officer by Capt. Ed Callahan, NWS Earle Commanding Officer during a frocking ceremony here July 30.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2021 09:59
|Photo ID:
|6758998
|VIRIN:
|210730-N-RX384-0001
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|11.3 MB
|Location:
|COLTS NECK, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MMCS Buschbell's Frocking Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by William Addison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
