Airmen with the 167th Airlift Wing and Soldiers with the 1528th Forward Support Company, Special Operations (Airborne), West Virginia National Guard inspect tie-down chains inside of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a cargo loading training exercise at Shepherd Field Air National Guard Base, Martinsburg, West Virginia, July 29, 2021. This training exercise demonstrated interoperability of the joint force and capability to rapidly deploy troops and cargo in a joint mission environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Edward Michon).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2021 Date Posted: 07.30.2021 09:49 Photo ID: 6758948 VIRIN: 210729-Z-WS080-1010 Resolution: 2120x1415 Size: 1019.39 KB Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 167th Conducts Joint Cargo Exercise with 1528th FSC [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Edward Michon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.