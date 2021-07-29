167th Conducts Joint Cargo Exercise with 1528th FSC

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Catrow, a loadmaster with the 167th Operations Group, taxis an M1088 Tractor Truck from the 1528th Forward Support Company, Special Operations (Airborne), West Virginia National Guard, up the ramp of a C-17 Globmaster III aircraft with the 167th Airlift Wing as part of a cargo loading training exercise at Shepherd Field Air National Guard Base, Martinsburg, West Virginia, July 29, 2021. This training exercise demonstrated interoperability of the joint force and capability to rapidly deploy troops and cargo in a joint mission environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Edward Michon).

