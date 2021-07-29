Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    167th Conducts Joint Cargo Exercise with 1528th FSC

    167th Conducts Joint Cargo Exercise with 1528th FSC

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Edward Michon 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    Airmen with the 167th Airlift Wing and Soldiers with the 1528th Forward Support Company, Special Operations (Airborne), West Virginia National Guard secure vehicles with tie-down chains inside of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a cargo loading training exercise at Shepherd Field Air National Guard Base, Martinsburg, West Virginia, July 29, 2021. This training exercise demonstrated interoperability of the joint force and capability to rapidly deploy troops and cargo in a joint mission environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Edward Michon).

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 07.30.2021 09:49
    Photo ID: 6758944
    VIRIN: 210729-Z-WS080-1009
    Resolution: 2120x1415
    Size: 1019.96 KB
    Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 167th Conducts Joint Cargo Exercise with 1528th FSC [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Edward Michon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    167th Airlift Wing
    West Virginia Air National Guard
    WVANG
    167AW
    1528th FSC
    1528th Forward Support Company

