With Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin Jr. looking on, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III signs a guestbook at the Philippine Ministry of Foreign Affairs, July 30, 2021. Austin is on a week-long trip to reaffirm defense relationships and conduct bilateral meetings with senior officials in Vietnam, Singapore and Manila, Philippines. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2021 06:53
|Photo ID:
|6758739
|VIRIN:
|210730-D-TT977-0170
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|3.4 MB
|Location:
|MANILA, PH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECDEF Visits Counterparts in Manila [Image 14 of 14], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
