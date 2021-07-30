Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF Visits Counterparts in Manila [Image 12 of 14]

    SECDEF Visits Counterparts in Manila

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Chad McNeeley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with patients at the Veterans Administration Clinic in Manila, Philippines, July 30, 2021. Austin is on a week-long trip to reaffirm defense relationships and conduct bilateral meetings with senior officials in Vietnam, Singapore and Manila, Philippines. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 07.30.2021 06:54
    Photo ID: 6758744
    VIRIN: 210730-D-TT977-0365
    Resolution: 4809x3201
    Size: 6.97 MB
    Location: MANILA, PH 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Visits Counterparts in Manila [Image 14 of 14], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

