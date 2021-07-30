SECDEF Visits Counterparts in Manila

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III participates in counterpart bi-lateral discussions at the Philippine Ministry of Defense in Manila, July 30, 2021. Austin is on a week-long trip to reaffirm defense relationships and conduct bilateral meetings with senior officials in Vietnam, Singapore and Manila, Philippines. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

