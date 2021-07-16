FED Interns

Far East District employees and interns visit a project site at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, July 16. The trip educated members of the District on the important mission that FED has in increasing the quality of life for Service Members, Civilians, and dependents stationed in Korea, while contributing to the readiness of forces on the peninsula.

