Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FED Interns [Image 2 of 3]

    FED Interns

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Sameria Zavala 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Far East District employees and interns visit a project site at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, July 16. The trip educated members of the District on the important mission that FED has in increasing the quality of life for Service Members, Civilians, and dependents stationed in Korea, while contributing to the readiness of forces on the peninsula.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.30.2021 03:17
    Photo ID: 6758597
    VIRIN: 210716-O-QN611-235
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 804.03 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FED Interns [Image 3 of 3], by Sameria Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FED Interns
    FED Interns
    FED Interns

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Building and supporting FED Interns for a future in engineering and government service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Internship
    Far East Distict

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT