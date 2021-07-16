Far East District employees and interns visit a project site at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, July 16. The trip educated members of the District on the important mission that FED has in increasing the quality of life for Service Members, Civilians, and dependents stationed in Korea, while contributing to the readiness of forces on the peninsula.
This work, FED Interns [Image 3 of 3], by Sameria Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Building and supporting FED Interns for a future in engineering and government service
