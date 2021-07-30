Building and supporting FED Interns for a future in engineering and government service

Courtesy Photo | Far East District employees and interns visit a project site at U.S. Army Garrison...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Far East District employees and interns visit a project site at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, July 16. The trip educated members of the District on the important mission that FED has in increasing the quality of life for Service Members, Civilians, and dependents stationed in Korea, while contributing to the readiness of forces on the peninsula. see less | View Image Page

By Jaehoon Smith



Early this summer, the Far East District (FED) selected five individuals from Advancing Minorities Interest in Engineering (AMIE) and Workforce Recruitment Program (WRP) to intern with the District. These programs contribute to FED’s diversity and inclusion initiatives while offering future engineers the opportunity to experience the craft in public service.



As an organization known for its engineering expertise across the Korean peninsula, the District values diversity of thought, which it emphasizes as key to recruiting exceptional talent. Through these internship programs, interns can gain valuable experience and get a taste of what it’s like working for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.



The District recruited two interns from the AMIE program: Isabell Wideman and Micah Hester.



The internship provides the members multiple opportunities to interact with various departments of FED and its projects, while also increasing the participation of minorities, women, and individuals with disabilities in the engineering workforce.



“The AMIE internship program is a rotational internship in different areas of construction, design, and project management,” said Wideman. “Experiencing different aspects of each division provides a wide scope of seeing a project through from the beginning to the end and gaining an understanding of what each area does on a day-to-day basis.



“A lot of what we do is attend meetings; review engineering, operation, and environmental documents; visit construction sites for progress updates and inspections for quality assurance, and anything in between, she said.”



The District recruited three interns from WRP: Cameron Rich, De’von Jennings, and William Borchers.



“Since taking this position with FED, a flame was ignited in me to find a position where I can work and travel globally,” Jennings said.



From construction site projects to digital landscaping designs, the WRP interns contribute their unique and diverse perspectives to engineer solutions. Much of their current work directly affects ongoing construction projects, such as the Integrated Pest Management Plan (IPMP) for Commander, Fleet Activities Chinhae (CFAC) and Soldier Housing landscaping plans.



As these internships near their end in August, FED interns look forward to their potential careers as future engineers.



“This internship has completely solidified my desire to work for the federal government. I’m so impressed by everything I’ve been able to see and learn, and I definitely see myself working for the Army Corps of Engineers in the future,” Wideman said.



“This internship has definitely influenced me towards pursuing an occupation in the federal sector and has made me more open to job opportunities abroad,” Hester said.



In addition to the excellent engineering training, the AMIE and WRP internship programs provide countless opportunities to experience the South Korean culture.



Whether it’s for team building, fun, or engineering work, FED interns have been able to embrace the vibrant, colorful Gamcheon village in Busan, art museums in Seoul, and many other facets of Korean culture.