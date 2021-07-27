USS America Delivers Fuel to HMAS Ballarat

CORAL SEA (July 27, 2021) The Royal Australian Navy frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 155) sails alongside the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during a fueling-at-sea as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biennially for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied and partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shelby M. Tucker)

