    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America Delivers Fuel to HMAS Ballarat [Image 1 of 3]

    USS America Delivers Fuel to HMAS Ballarat

    CORAL SEA

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shelby Tucker 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    CORAL SEA (July 27, 2021) The Royal Australian Navy frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 155) sails alongside the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in preparation for a fueling-at-sea during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biennially for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied and partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shelby M. Tucker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Date Posted: 07.30.2021 00:48
    Photo ID: 6758395
    VIRIN: 210727-N-QM905-1025
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Delivers Fuel to HMAS Ballarat [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Shelby Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    fueling at sea
    USS America
    HMAS Ballarat
    Talisman Sabre 21
    TS21

