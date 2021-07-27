USS America Delivers Fuel to HMAS Ballarat

CORAL SEA (July 27, 2021) An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 flies in front of the Royal Australian Navy frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 155), sailing alongside the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), to take photos of a fueling-at-sea between the two ships during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biennially for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied and partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shelby M. Tucker)
