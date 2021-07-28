SANTA RITA, Guam (July 28, 2021) - Mrs. Linda Gilday, wife of Chief of Naval
Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, met with female Sailors from U.S. Naval Base
Guam (NBG) and various tenant commands during a focus group at the NBG
United Service Organizations (USO) Center at Camp Covington, July 28. The
focus group was a part of her visit to Guam and a quality of life tour at
NBG.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2021 19:25
|Photo ID:
|6758157
|VIRIN:
|210728-N-VV159-0011
|Resolution:
|4813x3209
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNO Spouse Hosts Women's Focus Groups with Sailors at Naval Base Guam [Image 3 of 3], by Valerie Maigue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT