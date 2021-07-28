Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Spouse Hosts Women's Focus Groups with Sailors at Naval Base Guam [Image 3 of 3]

    CNO Spouse Hosts Women's Focus Groups with Sailors at Naval Base Guam

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Valerie Maigue 

    U.S. Naval Base Guam

    SANTA RITA, Guam (July 28, 2021) - Mrs. Linda Gilday, wife of Chief of Naval
    Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, met with female Sailors from U.S. Naval Base
    Guam (NBG) and various tenant commands during a focus group at the NBG
    United Service Organizations (USO) Center at Camp Covington, July 28. The
    focus group was a part of her visit to Guam and a quality of life tour at
    NBG.

    This work, CNO Spouse Hosts Women's Focus Groups with Sailors at Naval Base Guam [Image 3 of 3], by Valerie Maigue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

