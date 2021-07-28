CNO Spouse Hosts Women's Focus Groups with Sailors at Naval Base Guam

SANTA RITA, Guam (July 28, 2021) - Mrs. Linda Gilday, wife of Chief of Naval

Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, met with female Sailors from U.S. Naval Base

Guam (NBG) and various tenant commands during a focus group at the NBG United Service Organizations (USO) Center at Camp Covington, July 28. The focus group was a part of her visit to Guam and a quality of life tour at NBG.

