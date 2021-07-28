Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mrs. Linda Gilday Tours Naval Base Guam USO [Image 1 of 3]

    Mrs. Linda Gilday Tours Naval Base Guam USO

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Valerie Maigue 

    U.S. Naval Base Guam

    SANTA RITA, Guam (July 28, 2021) - Mrs. Linda Gilday, wife of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, met with United Service Organizations (USO) Naval Base Guam (NBG) Center Manager Ed Lebita at the NBG USO at Camp Covington, July 28. She visited and toured the 6,000-square-foot center which opened in December 2020.

    IMAGE INFO

