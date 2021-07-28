Mrs. Linda Gilday Tours Naval Base Guam USO

SANTA RITA, Guam (July 28, 2021) - Mrs. Linda Gilday, wife of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, met with United Service Organizations (USO) Naval Base Guam (NBG) Center Manager Ed Lebita at the NBG USO at Camp Covington, July 28. She visited and toured the 6,000-square-foot center which opened in December 2020.

