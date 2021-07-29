Future Maritime Center of Excellence to transform CGA waterfront

In a twist on the traditional groundbreaking ceremony, U.S. Coast Guard leaders signed a ceremonial steel beam which will be used in the construction of the future Maritime Center of Excellence (MCOE) at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, July 29, 2021. The future MCOE will enhance the waterfront facilities at the Academy by offering interactive and high-tech classrooms for a variety of educational and leadership development courses. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Thieme)

