Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Future Maritime Center of Excellence to transform CGA waterfront [Image 5 of 5]

    Future Maritime Center of Excellence to transform CGA waterfront

    NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Thieme 

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy

    In a twist on the traditional groundbreaking ceremony, U.S. Coast Guard leaders signed a ceremonial steel beam which will be used in the construction of the future Maritime Center of Excellence (MCOE) at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, July 29, 2021. The future MCOE will enhance the waterfront facilities at the Academy by offering interactive and high-tech classrooms for a variety of educational and leadership development courses. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Thieme)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 07.29.2021 18:23
    Photo ID: 6758063
    VIRIN: 210729-G-KU031-2047
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 10.24 MB
    Location: NEW LONDON, CT, US 
    Web Views: 41
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Future Maritime Center of Excellence to transform CGA waterfront [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Matthew Thieme, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Future Maritime Center of Excellence to transform CGA waterfront
    Future Maritime Center of Excellence to transform CGA waterfront
    Future Maritime Center of Excellence to transform CGA waterfront
    Future Maritime Center of Excellence to transform CGA waterfront
    Future Maritime Center of Excellence to transform CGA waterfront

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Academy
    Maritime Center of Excellence
    MCOE
    USCGA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT