Future Maritime Center of Excellence to transform CGA waterfront

Architectural rendering of the future Maritime Center of Excellence (MCOE) at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. The future MCOE will enhance the waterfront facilities at the Academy by offering interactive and high-tech classrooms for a variety of educational and leadership development courses. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard Academy Alumni Association)
