Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Engineers help to improve educational opportunities in Mongolia [Image 2 of 3]

    Engineers help to improve educational opportunities in Mongolia

    SAINSHAND, MONGOLIA

    09.18.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    Members of the U.S. Embassy in Mongolia participate in a turnover ceremony for the Sainshand kindergarten on Sept. 18, 2020, in the Dornogovi Province of Mongolia. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District oversaw the design and construction of the facility. Hon. Michael Klecheski, U.S. Ambassador to Mongolia, attends the ceremony with the Sainshand assistant governor, Dornogovi Governor, Provincial Ministry of Education officials, school headmistress, Mongolian Properties development manager, kindergartners and others. (Photo credit: U.S. Embassy – Mongolia, Public Affairs Section)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 07.29.2021 17:37
    Photo ID: 6758006
    VIRIN: 200918-A-A1410-1001
    Resolution: 824x461
    Size: 228.51 KB
    Location: SAINSHAND, MN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineers help to improve educational opportunities in Mongolia [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Engineers help to improve educational opportunities in Mongolia
    Engineers help to improve educational opportunities in Mongolia
    Engineers help to improve educational opportunities in Mongolia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Engineers help to improve educational opportunities in Mongolia

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    International
    students
    construction
    Humanitarian assistance
    Mongolia
    USACE Alaska District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT