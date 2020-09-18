Engineers help to improve educational opportunities in Mongolia

Members of the U.S. Embassy in Mongolia participate in a turnover ceremony for the Sainshand kindergarten on Sept. 18, 2020, in the Dornogovi Province of Mongolia. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District oversaw the design and construction of the facility. Hon. Michael Klecheski, U.S. Ambassador to Mongolia, attends the ceremony with the Sainshand assistant governor, Dornogovi Governor, Provincial Ministry of Education officials, school headmistress, Mongolian Properties development manager, kindergartners and others. (Photo credit: U.S. Embassy – Mongolia, Public Affairs Section)

