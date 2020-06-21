Currently, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District is overseeing the design and construction of kindergartens throughout Mongolia. This map shows the country, kindergarten locations and scheduled completion dates. (Map created by Rebecca Rosenquist, June 2021)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2021 17:37
|Photo ID:
|6758003
|VIRIN:
|200621-A-A1410-1001
|Resolution:
|2667x1500
|Size:
|479.36 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Engineers help to improve educational opportunities in Mongolia [Image 3 of 3], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Engineers help to improve educational opportunities in Mongolia
LEAVE A COMMENT