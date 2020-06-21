Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Engineers help to improve educational opportunities in Mongolia [Image 1 of 3]

    Engineers help to improve educational opportunities in Mongolia

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2020

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    Currently, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District is overseeing the design and construction of kindergartens throughout Mongolia. This map shows the country, kindergarten locations and scheduled completion dates. (Map created by Rebecca Rosenquist, June 2021)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2020
    Date Posted: 07.29.2021 17:37
    Photo ID: 6758003
    VIRIN: 200621-A-A1410-1001
    Resolution: 2667x1500
    Size: 479.36 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF RICHARDSON, AK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineers help to improve educational opportunities in Mongolia [Image 3 of 3], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Engineers help to improve educational opportunities in Mongolia
    Engineers help to improve educational opportunities in Mongolia
    Engineers help to improve educational opportunities in Mongolia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Engineers help to improve educational opportunities in Mongolia

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    International
    students
    construction
    Humanitarian assistance
    Mongolia
    USACE Alaska District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT