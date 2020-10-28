The. U.S. Embassy in Mongolia conducts a turnover ceremony for the Bichigt Sukhbaatar kindergarten on Oct. 28, 2020. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District oversaw the design and construction of the high-efficiency facility located in Erdenetsagaan Soum, Sukhbaatar Province, Mongolia. (Photo credit: U.S. Embassy – Mongolia, Public Affairs Section)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2021 17:37
|Photo ID:
|6758007
|VIRIN:
|201028-A-A1410-1001
|Resolution:
|1024x682
|Size:
|368.36 KB
|Location:
|ERDENETSAGAAN SOUM, MN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Engineers help to improve educational opportunities in Mongolia [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Engineers help to improve educational opportunities in Mongolia
LEAVE A COMMENT