Engineers help to improve educational opportunities in Mongolia

The. U.S. Embassy in Mongolia conducts a turnover ceremony for the Bichigt Sukhbaatar kindergarten on Oct. 28, 2020. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District oversaw the design and construction of the high-efficiency facility located in Erdenetsagaan Soum, Sukhbaatar Province, Mongolia. (Photo credit: U.S. Embassy – Mongolia, Public Affairs Section)

