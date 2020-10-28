Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engineers help to improve educational opportunities in Mongolia [Image 3 of 3]

    Engineers help to improve educational opportunities in Mongolia

    ERDENETSAGAAN SOUM, MONGOLIA

    10.28.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    The. U.S. Embassy in Mongolia conducts a turnover ceremony for the Bichigt Sukhbaatar kindergarten on Oct. 28, 2020. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District oversaw the design and construction of the high-efficiency facility located in Erdenetsagaan Soum, Sukhbaatar Province, Mongolia. (Photo credit: U.S. Embassy – Mongolia, Public Affairs Section)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 07.29.2021 17:37
    Photo ID: 6758007
    VIRIN: 201028-A-A1410-1001
    Resolution: 1024x682
    Size: 368.36 KB
    Location: ERDENETSAGAAN SOUM, MN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    International
    students
    construction
    Humanitarian assistance
    Mongolia
    USACE Alaska District

