    Team Tender Sailors Volunteer with Community to Plant Trees [Image 2 of 2]

    GUAM

    07.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Victoria Kinney 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    MERIZO, Guam (July 24, 2021) Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) plant trees in Merizo, Guam, in coordination with Guam Department of Agriculture as a way to commemorate Guam's 77th anniversary of its liberation. Cable is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, as well as provide hotel service and logistics support to deployed guided missile and fast attack submarines deployed to U.S 5th and U.S. 7th Fleet areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Kinney)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2021
    Date Posted: 07.29.2021 17:08
    Photo ID: 6757951
    VIRIN: 210724-N-XP344-1068
    Resolution: 5795x3863
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Tender Sailors Volunteer with Community to Plant Trees [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Victoria Kinney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    volunteer
    Frank Cable
    Trees
    COMREL
    Guam Liberation Day
    Emory S. Land

