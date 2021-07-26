Team Tender Sailors Volunteer with Community to Plant Trees

POLARIS POINT, Guam (July 26, 2021) – Sailors assigned to the submarine tenders USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) and USS Frank Cable (AS 40) worked with Guam Department of Agriculture’s Guam Forestry and Soil Resources Division and other volunteer organizations to plant trees at the Merizo As Gadao Plantation, July 24.



“This was such a huge event,” said Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Marcelio Garcia, assigned to Land. “It was rewarding to work with so many different groups to get these trees planted, and to give back to the island.”



This event is the second in a series organized by the Islandwide Beautification Task Force (IBTF) to commemorate the 77th anniversary of Guam’s liberation. This beautification event successfully planted 2,200 acacia trees with the help of more than 200 volunteers. This location was specifically chosen because of the fire-prone nature of the landscape.



“COVID-19 has greatly impacted our Liberation Day celebrations,” said Stephanie Flores, an IBTF administrator. “This is a way to commemorate our history and to show our strong partnerships with the local community, like the two ships represented here. This really highlights our connections with local government, the military, and our community.”



“It was a cool opportunity to see a new part of the island and to help reestablish natural plant life,” said Chief Machinist Mate Robert Caldwell, assigned to Frank Cable. “Seeing all of our Sailors working towards a common goal is truly awesome. These Sailors are top notch and are a great representation of Team Tender.”



Land and Cable are the two Navy submarine tenders that provide maintenance, hotel services and logistical support to submarines and surface ships in the U.S. 5th and U.S. 7th Fleet areas of operation. The submarines and tenders are maintained as part of the U.S. Navy's forward-deployed submarine force and are readily capable of meeting global operational requirements.



