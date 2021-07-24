MERIZO, Guam (July 24, 2021) Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) plant trees in Merizo, Guam, in coordination with Guam Department of Agriculture as a way to commemorate Guam's 77th anniversary of its liberation. Cable is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, as well as provide hotel service and logistics support to deployed guided missile and fast attack submarines deployed to U.S. 5th and U.S. 7th Fleet areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Kinney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2021 Date Posted: 07.29.2021 17:08 Photo ID: 6757950 VIRIN: 210724-N-XP344-1064 Resolution: 6255x4170 Size: 1.2 MB Location: GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Tender Sailors Volunteer with Community to Plant Trees [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Victoria Kinney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.