    Final Flights [Image 4 of 4]

    Final Flights

    EGLIN AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Tristan McIntire 

    40th Flight Test Squadron

    A USAF F-15C number 82-0025, assigned to Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, completes one of its final missions before retirement, July 26, 2021. The twin-engine, single seat jet flew as a memorial to Maj. James "Crush" Duricy, a test pilot who died the same kind of aircraft during a test flight in 2002. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Tristan McIntire)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2021
    Date Posted: 07.29.2021 15:09
    Photo ID: 6757008
    VIRIN: 210726-F-KF149-0071
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: EGLIN AFB, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Final Flights [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Tristan McIntire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-15
    Eglin
    Eagle
    Duricy

