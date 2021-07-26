Final Flights

A USAF F-15C number 82-0025, assigned to Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, completes one of its final missions before retirement, July 26, 2021. The twin-engine, single seat jet flew as a memorial to Maj. James "Crush" Duricy, a test pilot who died the same kind of aircraft during a test flight in 2002. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Tristan McIntire)

