A USAF F-15C number 82-0025, assigned to Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, completes one of its final missions before retirement, July 26, 2021. The twin-engine, single seat jet flew as a memorial to Maj. James "Crush" Duricy, a test pilot who died the same kind of aircraft during a test flight in 2002. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Tristan McIntire)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2021 15:09
|Photo ID:
|6757004
|VIRIN:
|210726-F-KF149-0069
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AFB, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Final Flights [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Tristan McIntire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
