    Fueling the Falcon [Image 5 of 11]

    Fueling the Falcon

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    An Air Force F-16 “Falcon” aircraft, assigned to the 115th Fighter Wing, Wisconsin Air National Guard, follows a KC-135 “Stratotanker” aircraft, assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, to perform a routine aerial refueling training mission on July 28, 2021, near St. Louis, Missouri. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    Date Posted: 07.29.2021 11:19
    Photo ID: 6755830
    VIRIN: 210728-Z-EY983-1059
    Resolution: 3988x2653
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fueling the Falcon [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
    ANG
    AR
    171 ARW
    115 FW

