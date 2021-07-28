Fueling the Falcon

An Air Force F-16 “Falcon” aircraft, assigned to the 115th Fighter Wing, Wisconsin Air National Guard, follows a KC-135 “Stratotanker” aircraft, assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, to perform a routine aerial refueling training mission on July 28, 2021, near St. Louis, Missouri. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

