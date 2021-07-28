An Air Force F-16 “Falcon” aircraft, assigned to the 115th Fighter Wing, Wisconsin Air National Guard, follows a KC-135 “Stratotanker” aircraft, assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, to perform a routine aerial refueling training mission on July 28, 2021, near St. Louis, Missouri. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2021 11:18
|Photo ID:
|6755827
|VIRIN:
|210728-Z-EY983-1049
|Resolution:
|3273x4920
|Size:
|5.1 MB
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fueling the Falcon [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT