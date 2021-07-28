Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones, left, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., and Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond talk prior to a meeting with Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., July 28, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2021 07:54
|Photo ID:
|6755468
|VIRIN:
|210728-F-LE393-0158
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SecAF Kendall staff meeting with USecAF, CSAF, CSO [Image 4 of 4], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT