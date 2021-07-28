Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SecAF Kendall staff meeting with USecAF, CSAF, CSO [Image 2 of 4]

    SecAF Kendall staff meeting with USecAF, CSAF, CSO

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, left, shakes hands with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., before a meeting with Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones, Brown, and Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, right, at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., July 28, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    Date Posted: 07.29.2021 07:54
    Photo ID: 6755469
    VIRIN: 210728-F-LE393-0183
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    USSF
    LE393
    U.S. Space Force
    Eric R. Dietrich

