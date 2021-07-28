Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, left, shakes hands with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., before a meeting with Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones, Brown, and Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, right, at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., July 28, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2021 07:54
|Photo ID:
|6755469
|VIRIN:
|210728-F-LE393-0183
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SecAF Kendall staff meeting with USecAF, CSAF, CSO [Image 4 of 4], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT