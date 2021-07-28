Naturalization Ceremony onboard CFAY

YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 28, 2021) — Lt. Andrew Decker, legal assistance attorney and department head, assigned to Region Legal Service Office Western Pacific signs off with officials from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Guam Field Office, after a naturalization ceremony at the Chapel of Hope, Fellowship Hall onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). Eleven Sailors, and their family members were naturalized during the ceremony. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Edward L. Holland)

