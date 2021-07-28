Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naturalization Ceremony onboard CFAY [Image 4 of 15]

    Naturalization Ceremony onboard CFAY

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Edward Holland 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 28, 2021) — New American citizens, co-workers, and their families celebrate their naturalization during a United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalization ceremony, hosted by the Region Legal Service Office Western Pacific at the Chapel of Hope, Fellowship Hall onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). Eleven Sailors, and their family members were naturalized during the ceremony. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Edward L. Holland)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    Date Posted: 07.29.2021 01:06
    Photo ID: 6755122
    VIRIN: 210728-N-HR587-1005
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naturalization Ceremony onboard CFAY [Image 15 of 15], by Edward Holland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naturalization Ceremony onboard CFAY
    Naturalization Ceremony onboard CFAY
    Naturalization Ceremony onboard CFAY
    Naturalization Ceremony onboard CFAY
    Naturalization Ceremony onboard CFAY
    Naturalization Ceremony onboard CFAY
    Naturalization Ceremony onboard CFAY
    Naturalization Ceremony onboard CFAY
    Naturalization Ceremony onboard CFAY
    Naturalization Ceremony onboard CFAY
    Naturalization Ceremony onboard CFAY
    Naturalization Ceremony onboard CFAY
    Naturalization Ceremony onboard CFAY
    Naturalization Ceremony onboard CFAY
    Naturalization Ceremony onboard CFAY

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naturalization
    USCIS
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    Kanagawa
    RLSO Western Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT