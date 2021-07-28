Naturalization Ceremony onboard CFAY

YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 28, 2021) — New American citizens, co-workers, and their families celebrate their naturalization during a United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalization ceremony, hosted by the Region Legal Service Office Western Pacific at the Chapel of Hope, Fellowship Hall onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). Eleven Sailors, and their family members were naturalized during the ceremony. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Edward L. Holland)

