U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Byron Phillips, the Buckley Garrison acting command chief, greets U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the U.S. Central Command commander, July 27, 2021, on the flightline at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo. McKenzie’s visit focused on the Aerospace Data Facility - Colorado, which is one of three satellite ground stations operated by the National Reconnaissance Office in the continental United States. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2021 Date Posted: 07.28.2021 16:59 Photo ID: 6754579 VIRIN: 210727-X-DR389-1081 Resolution: 2700x1800 Size: 1.76 MB Location: AURORA, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USCENTCOM Commander visits Buckley [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Joshua Crossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.