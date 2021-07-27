Leadership from Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., await the arrival of U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the U.S. Central Command commander, July 27, 2021, on the flightline at Buckley SFB. USCENTCOM directs and enables military operations and activities with allies and partners to increase regional security and stability in support of enduring U.S. interests. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2021 Date Posted: 07.28.2021 16:59 Photo ID: 6754577 VIRIN: 210727-X-DR389-1032 Resolution: 2700x1800 Size: 1.22 MB Location: AURORA, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USCENTCOM Commander visits Buckley [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Joshua Crossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.