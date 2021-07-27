USCENTCOM Commander visits Buckley

U.S. Air Force Col. Deborah Van Caster, the Buckley Garrison individual mobilization augmentee to the commander, greets U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the U.S. Central Command commander, July 27, 2021, on the flightline at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo. McKenzie’s visit marked the first time a USCENTCOM commander has ever visited Buckley SFB. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)

