    USCENTCOM Commander visits Buckley [Image 2 of 3]

    USCENTCOM Commander visits Buckley

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Crossman 

    Buckley Garrison

    U.S. Air Force Col. Deborah Van Caster, the Buckley Garrison individual mobilization augmentee to the commander, greets U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the U.S. Central Command commander, July 27, 2021, on the flightline at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo. McKenzie’s visit marked the first time a USCENTCOM commander has ever visited Buckley SFB. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Date Posted: 07.28.2021 16:59
    Photo ID: 6754578
    VIRIN: 210727-X-DR389-1067
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: AURORA, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCENTCOM Commander visits Buckley [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Joshua Crossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Central Command
    USCENTCOM
    Air Force
    Space Force
    Buckley Space Force Base

