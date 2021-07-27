Master Sgt. Wayne Wilson, 104th Security Forces Squadron member adjusts the radio inside of a domestic operations trailer on July 27, 2021 at Barnes Air National Guard Base. The built-in radio system allows for communication between SFS members and with civilian law enforcement agencies. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Camille Lienau)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2021 15:07
|Photo ID:
|6754120
|VIRIN:
|210727-Z-TN372-1002
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|28.67 MB
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 104th Security Forces Squadron Increases Capabilities with Domestic Operations Trailers [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Camille Lienau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
104th Security Forces Squadron Increases Capabilities with Domestic Operations Trailers
LEAVE A COMMENT