104th Security Forces Squadron Increases Capabilities with Domestic Operations Trailers

Master Sgt. Wayne Wilson, 104th Security Forces Squadron member adjusts the radio inside of a domestic operations trailer on July 27, 2021 at Barnes Air National Guard Base. The built-in radio system allows for communication between SFS members and with civilian law enforcement agencies. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Camille Lienau)

