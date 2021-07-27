Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    104th Security Forces Squadron Increases Capabilities with Domestic Operations Trailers [Image 4 of 4]

    104th Security Forces Squadron Increases Capabilities with Domestic Operations Trailers

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Camille Lienau 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Wayne Wilson, 104th Security Forces Squadron member adjusts the radio inside of a domestic operations trailer on July 27, 2021 at Barnes Air National Guard Base. The built-in radio system allows for communication between SFS members and with civilian law enforcement agencies. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Camille Lienau)

    TAGS

    ANG
    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    104th FW

