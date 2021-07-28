104th Security Forces Squadron Increases Capabilities with Domestic Operations Trailers

BARNES AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Massachusetts -- The 104th Fighter Wing’s mission is to provide highly trained personnel and equipment for dedicated service to our community, commonwealth and nation. Last month we received new equipment that will help us fulfill our mission in the form of two domestic operations trailers.



Senior Master Sgt. Dana Thayer, Logistics Superintendent for the 104th Security Forces Squadron was integral in the process of acquiring the trailers and has experience working in domestic operations across the country.



“Over the years, Air National Guard responses have increased substantially and range from inaugurations, civil unrest, festivals, hurricanes, floods, counter drug and border security,” said Thayer. “As such our capabilities and tools as a security forces squadron must evolve as well to counter threats outside of our base.”



These DOMOPs trailers were funded by the National Guard and Reserve Equipment Account for the 104 SFS. The trailers are multi-purpose and can be used to equip a 13 person security forces squad with command and control capability.



“Our DOMOPs trailers are versatile and can assist in operations such as rescue, recovery, traffic and control point operations to civil disturbance operations,” said Master Sgt. Wayne Wilson, 104th SFS member.



The trailers are climate controlled with heating, air conditioning and a generator for power supply. They are compact enough to fit inside C-130, C-17 and C-5 aircraft and quickly deployable to all locations worldwide via air or land.



“We are very appreciative and grateful to receive the trailers from the NGREA," said Thayer. "In October we will be using them at the Boston Marathon to assist with our security and anti-terrorism operations."



During the June readiness exercise, security forces transformed the DOMOPS trailers into a Base Defense Operations Center in order to conduct defense operations from a remote location.



“We moved the trailers outside of Barnes during the exercise to simulate working at a different forward operating base,” said Wilson. “This was valuable training for our members as it was our first time setting up and using the new trailers.”



The 104 SFS plans to continue their training with the trailers so that when they are called upon they can be quickly mobilized and establish a command and control facility. With the addition of the DOMOPS trailers to our capabilities we are continuing to enhance the services that we can provide to protect our community.

